The Cabal Begins Operation Take Control At Any Cost (Video)
The cabal is pushing their agenda, operation take back control is now in full force. The Uranium One deal is opening up a can of worms and it looks like, Clinton, Obama, Mueller and many others were also involved in a huge coverup. Trump says that they located Clinton’s lost emails. As it turns out there is no Free Syrian Army it is all the same paid mercenaries. The cabal makes their move in Syria, they are now using the Kurdish forces to create a border force to push their agenda to get Turkey, Russia and Iran to react. This is being driven by McMasters and it will fail. Antifa pushing a new agenda to cause chaos.
