The Cabal Begins Operation Take Control At Any Cost (Video)

The cabal is pushing their agenda, operation take back control is now in full force. The Uranium One deal is opening up a can of worms and it looks like, Clinton, Obama, Mueller and many others were also involved in a huge coverup. Trump says that they located Clinton’s lost emails. As it turns out there is no Free Syrian Army it is all the same paid mercenaries. The cabal makes their move in Syria, they are now using the Kurdish forces to create a border force to push their agenda to get Turkey, Russia and Iran to react. This is being driven by McMasters and it will fail. Antifa pushing a new agenda to cause chaos.

X22 Report

Dave’s Bio: I am 49 years old and I have children. I lived in NY and I was there for 911 and the North East blackout. I lost my job in 2008 and was laid off. Since 2008 I have been prepping. My wife, kids and I try to eat organic and we try to avoid all chemicals in foods. We make our own bread, food and pizza from scratch. I have a technology background and have worked for large financial institutions. My main job was securing the systems from viruses and hackers and maintaining the trading systems so the money flowed from system to system. I have tried talking to friends and relatives about what was going on but every time I talked about the government, FED and the economic collapse they looked at me like I was crazy. I decided to start a website and broadcast to the world what was going on. I didn’t really think that anyone would really listen to what I was saying when I started it was just a way to get the word out and get it off my chest.

I realized as the cost of everything continually increases it is getting harder and harder to live the life of my parents and grandparents. I realized if we all don’t do something our children will not have the opportunities and freedoms the way the founding fathers envisioned.