Bill Murphy: Precious Metals Suppression Higher Than Ever! Video – Crush the Street

Bill Murphy shares his opinions on the manipulation in the gold and silver markets, we also analyse the mining shares and what we can expect in 2018.

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

01:35 Precious metals suppression and the markets for 2018

03:35 Is Gold still perceived as the store of value?

06:05 Mining shares overview

08:45 Bitcoin stealing the attention from precious metals

11:05 Closing thoughts and optimism



