The Backup Weapon You Can Carry Where Guns Are Banned

Generally speaking, when we talk about carrying concealed, we’re talking about carrying a pistol. I’ve carried a pistol concealed for years, allowing me to protect myself and my family, and by extension protecting society at large wherever I go. But that doesn’t mean that I think of a pistol as my only weapon, merely my most effective weapon in most cases.

In addition to my pistol, I carry a knife; actually, I carry two. One is a fairly normal pocket knife, which I use like a tool, for everything from cutting food to whittling tent pegs. But I also carry another knife concealed, one that is more suited for use as a fighting knife.

“Why do I do that?” you might ask. Because there are times when a gun might be a bit too much for the need. One such case would be if I was defending myself against an unarmed man. Although I am older and not a prime physical specimen, using a gun if a stronger, younger man attacked me with his bare hands could be seen as unnecessary by the courts.

The knife gives me another option, one that (hopefully) will look good to the courts. My lawyer will be able to argue that I did not use the most deadly option available to me, but met their attack with a more measured response. That may not necessarily work, but then, it might.

Another time when that knife might be useful is if I go in someplace where I am forced to leave my gun in my car. You aren’t allowed to carry a gun into a U.S. Post Office, even with a concealed carry license. So, even though I am forced to leave my gun in the lockbox in my car, I am not totally unarmed.

