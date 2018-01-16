Angry Bill Clinton denies Clinton Foundation stole money from Haiti to pay for Chelsea’s wedding by Alex Christoforou – The Duran

Wikileaks crushes Bill Clinton’s claim with fact based evidence.

Former POTUS Bill Clinton took to Twitter over the weekend to refute reports that claim Clinton Foundation donations paid for Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

Bill Clinton tweeted…

“No Clinton Foundation funds—dedicated to Haiti or otherwise—were used to pay for Chelsea’s wedding. It’s not only untrue, it’s a personal insult to me, to Hillary, and to Chelsea and Marc.”

Attached to Bill’s tweet is a Washington Post ‘fact checker’ titled, “Did The Clinton Foundation Pay For Chelsea’s Wedding?”

No Clinton Foundation funds—dedicated to Haiti or otherwise—were used to pay for Chelsea’s wedding. It’s not only untrue, it’s a personal insult to me, to Hillary, and to Chelsea and Marc.https://t.co/YEHqqYrsxW — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 13, 2018

Paul Joseph Watson took to twitter to call out Chelsea’s hypocrisy…

Chelsea loves the Haitian people. They paid for her wedding, after all. https://t.co/rYmmXiswGE — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 12, 2018

Wikileaks had to remind the world they have email proof that the Clintons did in fact pay for Chelsea’s wedding with Haiti relief funds.

Bill Clinton claims that no Clinton Foundation “funds” were used to pay for Chelsea Clinton’s wedding. However, the leaked email from then top Bill Clinton aide Doug Band doesn’t say “funds” it says “resources”: https://t.co/hHY9OUwry3 https://t.co/mU2xJhASnL — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 14, 2018

Wikileaks then linked back to a document released in November 2016.

The Gateway Pundit reports that the document was an email between Hillary Campaign Chairman John Podesta and Clinton official Doug Band.

In the email exchange Band mentions Chelsea taking from the Clinton Foundation to pay for her wedding. It’s all in black and white Bill. You took cash from the Foundation to pay for your only daughter’s wedding, lied about it and got caught.

James Woods is astonished at Bill’s “balls” for weighing in on Haiti…

The balls on this guy! You looted Haiti like a peg-legged pirate. You, your crooked wife, and your cheesy slush fund “foundation” worked in concert to turn it into the shithole it has become. #BagmanBill #ClintonFoundation #Haiti https://t.co/kPRxesS72C — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 13, 2018

Zerohedge reports that in addition to Chelsea’s wedding, WikiLeaks emails also revealed that husband Marc Mezvinsky used Clinton Foundation connections to raise money for his hedge fund.

In a Jan. 2012 email to Podesta, Mills and current Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Band wrote that Mezvinsky invited “several potential investors” for his hedge fund “and a few current business ones” to a foundation poker night fundraiser he had been planning.

