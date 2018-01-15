Year of the Octopus, Part 2 by John Mauldin – Mauldin Economics

Only two weeks in and 2018 is already breaking records – mostly in a good way. But that leaves 50 potentially less enjoyable weeks to go. So rather than focus on promising current events, I think I’d better dip back into my annual forecast bag and share a few more highlights with you.



Last week I called 2018 “the Year of the Octopus” because it has so many tentacles. There are many more than eight, so I should probably have made it the Year of the Centipede. In any case, let’s run through a few more projections from my still-growing pile.

Optimism and Hong Kong

Two years ago, when I was at the same Bank of America Merrill Lynch investment conference that I attended last week in Hong Kong, the mood in the room was quite somber, even bearish. The sentiment, shared by many at that gathering, turned out to be wrong.

Last week (while still suffering mightily from jet lag) I had a good conversation with my host, Ajay Kapur (who could not have been more delightful), in which we noted the mood of this year’s conference, which was almost universally upbeat. There was a clear consensus among these very seasoned and powerful traders. Given how wrong the mood was last time, Ajay and I wondered whether we should perhaps be a little trepidatious about the Chinese, Hong Kong, and other Asian markets. I’m not sure what to make of the mood this year, but I just thought I would share that experience. Now let’s move on to the forecasts of some of my other friends.

Easterling: Correction and Continuation

We’ll start with Ed Easterling’s invaluable Crestmont Research. Ed is one of the top experts on market valuations. We looked at some of his work right after the 2016 election (see “The Trump Rally Will Morph”), specifically concerning price/earnings ratios. P/E is a good timing indicator over very long periods, but stocks can stay overvalued or undervalued for years. The P/E has stayed between 10 and 25 most of the time but can move way above or below that range and stay there awhile. As of this writing, the S&P 500 trailing P/E ratio is around 22 – elevated but not signaling imminent doom. It’s higher by some other metrics.

Here’s a bit from Ed’s year-end update:

P/E is above sustainable levels and beyond the level that is appropriate for a low-inflation environment. Regardless of whether the current environment is designated as a secular bear or secular bull, an elevated P/E means that returns over the next 5–10 years will be below average, and years with excess returns (like 2017) simply pull forward future returns and increase the magnitude of subsequent corrections.

By Ed’s methodology, stocks are still in the bear market that began back in 2000. P/E ratios troughed at a below-average level, as you can see in the lower right of this chart.

The next bull cycle won’t begin until the P/E ratio troughs somewhere below 15. That means prices have to drop considerably from here. Will it happen this year? I think probably not, but Ed says it better than I do:

Outlook: Two of the mostly likely scenarios for this year are Correction and Continuation.

Correction recognizes that the current level of valuation is unsustainable. Therefore, the inevitable result is a decline in the market to levels that can provide an appropriate return.

The level of return for financial assets is driven by the inflation rate. Higher inflation drives higher bond yields and higher stock returns. Thereby, markets adjust the prices of financial assets to adjust the level of investment return as the expectation for future inflation moves up or down. For example, higher inflation drives bond prices lower, which results in higher yields. Likewise, higher inflation drives stock prices lower (i.e., lower P/Es) in order to result in higher stock market returns…and vice versa.

Valuation matters. Prices for bonds and stocks can become overvalued or undervalued. This occurs when prices get out of line with the expected level of inflation. Currently, inflation is low and P/E should be high; but the current level of P/E is well beyond the level associated with a low inflation environment. Today’s excessively high P/E for the stock market could portend a correction back to the level of P/E that is appropriate for the expected inflation rate environment.

Keep in mind, when inflation is below average, stock market returns will appropriately be below average. Today’s expected low inflation environment means that P/E should be above average (just not this much above average), which means that future returns from here will be well below average.

Continuation reflects a market with additional momentum. Further gains in the market could be driven by a pickup in the economy. Recent tax and regulatory changes are likely to promote economic production, which should drive stronger economic growth.

Although valuations and profit margins are elevated, the effects of good economic news could propel prices further.

As Ed says, valuations should not be this high while inflation is this low. Yet they are. That disconnect will get resolved at some point but perhaps not imminently.

Jensen: The US Is 1980s Japan

Niels Jensen of Absolute Return Partners is a rarity: a risk manager whose writing is informative and entertaining at the same time. Hard to imagine, I know – risk managers specialize in spoiling parties. But Niels is different. Visit his Absolute Return Partners site to read some of his letters, and you’ll see.

