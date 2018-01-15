Wound Care – When to use Steri Strips or Suture by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

Wound care and guidelines when to use Steri Strips for closure or to Suture.

Hypothetical question:

One thing I’ve been wondering is – Will I be able to actually sew myself back up if something happens that requires that? I’ve got the suture kits, steri strips, everything to clean the wounds or whatever, but, can I pull off stitching myself up? – ‘Nailbanger’

That question from a reader here on MSB inspired another to answer with some great insight and guidelines. I chose to post it here separately in case others missed it.

Reply from ‘me’:

STERI STRIPS & BUTTERFLY STITCHES

On the strips, there are two kinds. Butterflys and steri-stips.

Steri strips come in 1/8″, 1/4″ & 1/2″ size widths.

I believe butterflys are available in large and small.

DEPTH OF THE WOUND

The depth of the wound is what matters with strips.

– Less than 3/16″ deep probably okay to use tape (strips).

– Above 1/4″ probably should be sutures.

At 3/16″ it is iffy, tape or suture.

APPLY THE STRIPS

With strips consider using tincture of benzoin on the skin next to but not into the wound.

Allow it to dry and put the tape on one side and the pull to the other side to close. Start at one end and work towards the other.

MINIMIZE INFECTION

Wound closure is done to minimize infection so the sooner the wound is closed the better.

The rule in the ERs that I worked in was get to us within 6 to 12 hours and we might consider closing one that had been left open longer but probably not.

The longer the wound is left open the greater the chance of it becoming infected.

