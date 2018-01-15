All The Theories About The Deteriorating Economy Are Now Becoming Facts (Video)
Retailers are beginning to close stores and layoff employees, Walmart will be getting rid of 1,000 corporate employees and 11,000 employees from the Sam’s Clubs they shutdown. Credit cards were pushed up in December not because of retail sales but because people used it to purchase Bitcoin. It is now being reported that 40% of students will default on their student loans. Rentals are taking a hit in NY and commercial real estate is declining quickly.
