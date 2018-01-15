Q: STRINGS CUT – THERE IS NO ESCAPE FOR THE CLINTONS Video – SGTReport

TDC Note – I hope I’m wrong, but is hillary really going to prison and the clinton crime machine going to be brought to justice? I don’t see it happening.

The Clintons and their minions are in deep, deep trouble. The indictments have begun. According to new posts by Q, “the strings have been cut. Highest levels. The puppet masters have been removed.There are no deals. There is NO escape.” Here are just a few of the GOOD things that have happened since President Trump took office that would NOT have happened if Hillary had been selected.



