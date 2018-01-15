How One Employee “Pushed The Wrong Button” And Unleashed Doomsday Panic Across Hawaii from ZeroHedge

Shortly before panicked Hawaiians stuffed children into storm drains and said their goodbyes on the morning of January 13, an unnamed employee at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (H-EMA) accidentally selected the wrong dropdown menu choice, resulting in a live broadcast to the cell phones of Hawaii residents and tourists which read “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” according to officials.

Here is what happened, according to the Washington Post:

Around 8:05 a.m., the Hawaii emergency employee initiated the internal test, according to a timeline released by the state. From a drop-down menu on a computer program, he saw two options: “Test missile alert” and “Missile alert.” He was supposed to choose the former; as much of the world now knows, he chose the latter, an initiation of a real-life missile alert.

At 8:07, the alert went out, with a more detailed message scrolling across television screens, reading:

“Civil authority has issued A CIVIL DANGER WARNING for the following counties or areas: Hawaii: At 8:07 AM on Jan 13, 2018… Message from IPAWSCAP. The U.S. Pacific Command has detected a missile threat to Hawaii. A missile may impact on land or sea within minutes. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. If you are indoors, stay indoors. If you are outdoors, seek immediate shelter in a building. Remain indoors well away from windows. If you are driving, pull safely to the side of the road and seek shelter in a building or lay on the floor.”

Of note, US PACOM was not involved whatsoever.

The missile launch warning also went out over TV in Hawaii. Note how it directly states “US PACOM has detected a missile threat to Hawaii”. US PACOM never detected a missile threat to Hawaii nor did PACOM ever issue that statement. Yet it went out on TV. pic.twitter.com/RV9OsFE7RX — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) January 13, 2018

38 minutes later, a wireless alert went out letting people know “There is no missile threat or danger to the State of Hawaii. Repeat. False Alarm.”

Sharing is caring!