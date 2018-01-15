Ominous Warning From the Inventor of Electromagnetic Mind Control by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

From deciphering your dreams, to reading your mind for “dangerous thoughts”, the future of mind readingn and ultimate control is here and you don’t have to be paranoid to believe in this phenomenon thanks to new and improved security systems being developed around the world to deal with terrorism that inadvertently ends up impinging on one’s privacy. Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Deciphering Dreams, Developing Telekinesis and Other “Routine” Mental Tasks

How about searching the Internet with just your mind? Or can you imagine sketching a new blueprint design without lifting a pen? Your driving, but you have a need to text, that is OK, just use your mind to create and send the message.

A computer that can read mind would find many uses in daily life, not to mention for those paralyzed and with no other way to communicate. Scientists have created the first algorithm of its kind to interpret and reproduce images seen or imagined by another person. Cognitive researchers are one step closer to building systems that could help us project our inner mind’s eye outward.

Purdue computer science professor, Zhongming Liu, has helped to develop an algorithm that can reproduce what moviegoers see when they’re watching a film. For the past 7 years, researchers have recreated movie clips, photos, and even dream imagery by matching brain activity to activity recorded earlier when viewing images.

Technology is generally neutral, however, the problem for humanity is that it is organizations like Google and DARPA are the ones making most of the discoveries in these areas. This should very clear mark the evil intent behind these developments. This fact, alone, should frighten everyone and these previously mentined deveokpments are not the final frontier of this new mind control technology.

Deep Generator Network

Scientists have developed a a type of a 3-D printer for the brain, called a DGN, which produces an algorithm that in this case has been pretrained to generate realistic images based on its input. The DGN refines the paintings to look more naturalistic. Once that was added, a neutral human observer could tell which of two photos an image was meant to recreate 99% of the time, the researchers reported in a paper uploaded to the preprint server just last month.

Following this development, the scientists tried to read the minds of people by simply imagining images. This time they scanned the three subjects’ brains after asking them to recall images previously displayed, including a fish, an airplane, and simple colored shapes. The method didn’t work well for photos, but for the shapes, the generator created a recognizable image 83% of the time. This type of programming, which is generally called Remote Neural Monitoring (RNM) is expected to revolutionise crime detection and investigation. IT CAN ALSO BE USED TO IDENTIFY DISSENT AND POTENTIAL ENEMIES OF THE STATE. THIS IS BEYOND ANYTHING GEORGE ORWELL COULD HAVE IMAGINED.

My logical and non-emotional based fear is that it will revolutionize political enslavement of the masses.

he EMF emissions from the brain can be decoded into current thoughts, images and sounds in the subject’s brain. It sends complicated codes and electromagnetic pulse signals to activate evoked potentials inside the brain, thus generating sounds and visual images in the neural circuits. With its speech, auditory and visual communication systems, RNM allows for a complete audio-visual brain to brain link or a brain-to-computer link and it can make one think what the controller of the techology wants one to think?

These developments are not new and this new type of enslavement has been pursured for the past 7 decades

The Dawn of Micro-Chipped Mind Control

In the 1960’s, Spanish neurologist, Jose Delgado was involved in a noteworthy bullfight. Without any real bullfighting training, he bravely stepped into the ring with a very dangerous and deadly bull. However, Delgado had a secret weapon. He had previously implanted a radio-equipped electrode which was implanted into the bull’s limbic system (i.e. emotional center of the brain) which he called “stimoceivers.” Delgado subsequently demonstrated that he could manipulate an organism’s mind and body via remote control technology. Thus, as the bull charged, an invasive electrical signal penetrated the bull’s limbic system and the bull calmly broke off the attack in mid-charge.

Delgado found that by stimulating different regions of the limbic system, which controls emotion, Delgado could also induce fear, rage and a variety of other emotions, that he was able to manipulate the type and intensity of emotional reactions. Thus, Delgado discovered the fine art of mind control.

Intrigued by his work, Delgado was invited to teach and be a guest lecturer at such prominent universities such as Harvard and Yale. However, in 1968, Delgado went to work at the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) and this is where much of his research trail grows cold. We now know that SRI was a CIA front and was connected to the MK Ultra experiments. In 1974, Delgado abruptly returned to Spain and later became an outspoken opponent of mind control and its potential for harm and misuse by totalitarian societies. Perhaps, he was not on board with the CIA and what they eventually had planned for the American people.

In cats, monkeys, bulls and even humans he repeatedly demonstrated that he could control emotion and ultimately behavior. . In one experiment, Delgado stimulated the temporal lobe of a 21-year-old epileptic woman while she was calmly playing a guitar; in response, she flew into a rage and smashed her guitar against a wall, narrowly missing a researcher’s head. Perhaps the most medically promising finding was that stimulation of a limbic region called the septum could trigger euphoria, strong enough in some cases to counteract depression and even physical pain.

Later Delgado was able to impact the hypothalamus of a cat and induce uncontrollable rage in the animal. Keep in mind that this technology is over 60 years old. One can only imagine how far this technology has come during that time.

Delgado’s famous bull fight and the angry cat are depicted in the following video.

The lesson is clear, embedded chips can turn normal people into crazed killers and it can take crazed killers and turn them into passive beings. Interestingly, the most famous graduate of the MK Ultra program was the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski.

The Mind Control Delivery System: Project HAARP

We are now witnessing that biometrics will be required to access the Internet. The fact is that some what your biometric information because this is the first step in gaining control over your mind. The main threat to humanity lies in the fact that the technology exists to control all of human behavior at one time. A reasonable person would certainly ask “how is that possible?” To answer that question, I refer the readers to Nick Begich’s website in which he details how mass electrical signals can beamed up from an array of antenna and bounced off the ionosphere in either a narrow beam covering a specific and defined geographic area, or it can be reflected back to earth in a broad beam application in which millions could be impacted by one electrical signal designed to change human behavior. We know this technology as Project HAARP.

United States Patent 5,159,703, Lowery, October 27, 1992, Silent Subliminal Presentation System, Inventors: Lowery, Oliver M. Appl. No. 458339 Filed December 28, 1989, discusses the microwave technology necessary for mind control. In this patent, we witness the move from the mind control of certain individuals who might have been programmed, which is frightening enough, to witnessing entire populations being controlled. The patent discusses the possibility of impacting millions at a time. The net effect of the technology is enhanced when there is a transducer in the body such as an embedded microchip.

Particularly revealing in the arena of mind control, is Dr. Begich’s work on voice to skull technology. In 1997, he displayed this technology for the European Parliament who promptly issued a ban on the use of the technology. Unfortunately, the technology has moved forward in recent years despite the ban.

Before you write to me and state that this could never happen, please spend 30 minutes on the Begich website, and analyze the validity of his observations. Begich has done a detailed analysis of the patents associated with HAARP, and very clear conclusions about the intent of these technologies can easily be made after examining the facts. Most awake people are aware that HAARP is a weather modification device. However, as a result of my research, I have come to the conclusion that HAARP’s biggest danger to humanity is the mind-control potential related to this technology. Sadly, Dr. Nick Begich has been warning us about this potential for 19 years and it is only now that significant numbers of researchers are starting to pay attention.

A Very Ominous Warning From the Inventor of Electromagnetic Mind Control

In his later years, and after working for the CIA for over 40 years in perfecting this technology, Dr. Delgado was very critical about the distinct lack of Bioethics and consumer protection with regard to these technologies. Until his death a few years ago, Delgado remained particularly critical of technologies which can change human nature. Delgado, stated the following:

“This technology has two sides, for good and for bad, and we should do what we can do to avoid the adverse consequences. We should try to prevent potentially destructive technologies from being abused by authoritarian governments to gain more power or by terrorists to wreak destruction. However, Delgado is a realist as he postulates “can you avoid knowledge? You cannot! Can you avoid technology? You cannot! Things are going to go ahead in spite of ethics, in spite of your personal ethics.”

The above quote from Delgado is a very ominous warning about how serious the subject of mind control is about to to become for every person. After researching Delgado’s past, it is clear that he felt the same about mind control as Einstein felt about the unveiling of nuclear weapons.

Mind control has just crossed the threshold and the results are described below. When one extrapolates what this means to humanity, the implications are frightening. It could mark the end of all free willl.

Conclusion

The banner phrase for The Common Show “Freeing America One Enslaved Mind at a Time” has taken on new meaning. And the interesting thing about this article is that we have not even discussed the capabilities of your home devices as manufactured by Google and Amazon.

Sharing is caring!