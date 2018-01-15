THIS IS NOT A DRILL!(?) – What Happened in Hawaii? Video – James Corbett

So with false ballistic missile alerts causing panic and disruption across the state, everyone is left asking “What the hell just happened in Hawaii?” A simple mistake? Secret intercept? Government psyop? Drill gone almost live? Something else entirely? Corbett Report members are encouraged to log in and leave any data or information in the comments below.

