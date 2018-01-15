Martin Luther King Day – Still a Dark Day In Our Nation by Jesse – Jesse’s Crossroads Cafe’

“O Jerusalem, Jerusalem. You who murder your prophets, and abuse those whom God has sent as messengers to you. How often I have longed to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her young under her wings. But you would not let me. As you have willed it, so your house is now yours to command— but it is made desolate.’” Matthew 23:37-38

“It is a dark day in our nation when high-level authorities will seek to use every method to silence dissent. But something is happening, and people are not going to be silenced.” Martin Luther King, Riverside Church, 30 April 1967

“Take a stand for that which is right, and the world may misunderstand you and criticize you, but you never go alone, for somewhere I read that ‘One with God is a majority,’ and God has a way of transforming a minority into a majority. Walk with him this morning and believe in him and do what is right and he’ll be with you even until the consummation of the ages.

Yes, I’ve seen the lightning flash, I’ve heard the thunder roll, I’ve felt sin’s breakers dashing trying to conquer my soul but I heard the voice of Jesus saying still to fight on, he promised never to leave me, never to leave me alone; no, never alone, no, never alone. He promised never to leave me, never to leave me alone.

Wherever you are going this morning, my friends, show the world that you’re going with truth. You are going with justice, you are going with goodness, and you will have an eternal companionship.

And the world will look at you and they won’t understand you, for your fiery furnace will be around you, but you’ll go on anyhow.

But if not, I will not bow, and God grant that we will never bow, before the gods of evil.”

Martin Luther King, Ebenezer Baptist Church, 5 November 1967

“And every now and then I think about my own death and I think about my own funeral. And I don’t think of it in a morbid sense. And every now and then I ask myself, ‘What is it that I would want said?’ And I leave the word to you this morning…

If you want to say that I was a drum major, say that I was a drum major for justice. Say that I was a drum major for peace. I was a drum major for righteousness. And all of the other shallow things will not matter. I won’t have any money to leave behind. I won’t have the fine and luxurious things of life to leave behind. But I just want to leave a committed life behind.”

Martin Luther King, 4 February 1968

“We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn’t matter with me now, because I’ve been to the mountaintop. And I don’t mind. Like anybody, I would like to live a long life — longevity has its place.

But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over, and I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land.

So I’m happy, tonight. I’m not worried about anything, I’m not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”

Martin Luther King, 3 April 1968

The next day Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was murdered in Memphis, Tennessee, 4 April 1968.

And, some might observe, this sermon, given at Riverside Church in April 1967, began his year long march towards the mountain top, and his murder in Memphis in April of the following year.

Are we not exceptional? Are you not entertained?

