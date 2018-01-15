Why Is The Mainstream Media Freaking Out About What Trump Said About Other Countries So Much? by Michael Snyder – End of the American Dream

I wish that we lived in a society where profanity was not widely used. Unfortunately, profanity seems to be virtually everywhere these days. Our movies and television shows are filled with it, you can’t escape it in our classrooms and workplaces, and sometimes you will even hear it used by preachers and politicians. I certainly don’t plan to use profanity when I go to Congress, but thanks to my previous experience in D.C. I know that it is an environment where foul language is frequently used behind closed doors. At this point there is a tremendous amount of debate about what President Trump did or did not say, but if he did use a profane word it wouldn’t surprise me at all. As you will see below, there is a long history of presidents using profanity, and the only reason why this has become such a major controversy is because the left hates Trump so much.

We know that President Trump has a good heart, we know that he has been trying to keep the promises that he made to the American people, and we know that he is not politically-correct. And whether he used some colorful language or not, the truth is that what Trump is alleged to have said was not really that controversial. The following is how Tucker Carlson made this point on his show…

“President Trump said something that almost every single person in America actually agrees with,” Carlson said. “An awful lot of immigrants come from this country from other places that aren’t very nice. Those places are dangerous, they’re dirty, they’re corrupt, and they’re poor and that’s the main reason those immigrants are trying to come here and you would too if you live there.” The Fox News host said that Trump’s use of the expletive “is not surprising” since he “uses them all the time,” but wondered why “virtually everyone in Washington, New York, and LA” is treating it like a “major event.”

But of course the Democrats are going to jump at any chance to demonize Trump, and they are going to try to get as much mileage out of this as they possibly can.

For example, just check out what U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez is saying…

