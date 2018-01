Who Killed Martin Luther King…And Why? Video – Ron Paul Liberty Report

Dr. Martin Luther King’s stance against the Vietnam War led him to be shunned by much of the liberal establishment that applauded his work on civil rights in the US. Was challenging the US warfare state the third rail that cost MLK his life?

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!