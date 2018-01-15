JW President Tom Fitton: The Clinton Gang Has Been ‘Looting and abusing’ Haiti for Decades Video – Judicial Watch

Over the years, Judicial Watch has obtained documents detailing the Clintons’ corrupt influence in Haiti. Tons of money were funneled via the Clinton Foundation through recovery efforts in conjunction with the State Department during the 2010 Hati earthquake. Among the waste, fraud, and abuse that occured, $170 million was spent on a power plant that was never completed.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!