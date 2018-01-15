His passion… led him to become a Bitcoin millionaire

His passion for vintage pornography led him to become a Bitcoin millionaire by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

Over the weekend, the New York Times published a satirical article entitled “Everyone is Getting Hilariously Rich and You’re Not.”

That headline perfectly encapsulates the ‘Fear of Missing Out’, or FOMO, that’s so pervasive in cryptocurrency right now.

Just about everyone either knows, or has heard of someone, who’s made an absolute fortune in crypto.

And this plays perfectly to one of the darkest and most basic of human emotions: envy.

The article humorously showcases several Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrency) millionaires, poking fun at the subculture dominated by free-spending millennial 20-somethings who act as if they’re the second coming of capitalism.

A few quotes from the article will give you a sense of it:

“Sometimes I think about what would happen to the future if a bomb went off at one of our meetings. . . [That] bomb would set back civilization for years.” “[H]is main hobbies were reading 4chan and buying vintage pornography, passions that exposed him to cryptocurrency.” “He said his holdings are into double-digit millions but wouldn’t give specifics other than to say he’d quit his job and is starting a hedge fund.” “They talk about buying Lamborghinis, the single acceptable way to spend money in the Ethereum cryptocurrency community.” “The [ethereum cryptocurrency’s] founder frequently appears in fan art as Jesus with a Lamborghini.” “And he wears a solid gold Bitcoin “B” necklace encrusted with diamonds that he had made.” “When I meet people in the normal world now, I get bored.” “He pointed to his outfit — a long white fake mink coat, gold-heeled shoes — and said, “It’s gold, right? It’s gold.”

Anyhow, you get the idea.

Clearly the author went out of her way to cherry-pick some of the wealthiest crypto millionaires and make her subjects appear juvenile and narcissistic…

This is a gross generalization.

But the perception is still there– it seems like everyone ELSE is spending like drunken sailors from all the money they’ve made in crypto… money that you’re NOT making.

