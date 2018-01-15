Greyerz – Governments And Central Banks Are About To Totally Lose Control, Ushering In $10,000 Gold, $667 Silver And Global Panic from King World News

As we continue to kickoff the new year, today the man who has become legendary for his predictions on QE and historic moves in currencies, warned King World News that governments and central banks are about to totally lose control of the global financial system, ushering in $10,000 gold, $667 silver and global panic.

January 15 ( King World News ) – Egon von Greyerz: “The world is now between Scylla and Charybdis, which means between two evils. Thus, there is no solution or positive outcome of the the present state of the world economy. Scylla is the rock or the six headed monster, while Charybdis is a whirlpool or a black hole (a hard place).

Since 2006-2009, governments and central banks believe that they have made it through the strait of Messina, passing through Scylla and Charybdis, but sadly they are mistaken. The world is still desperately trying to get through the inescapable passage that would lead to safety. By printing unlimited amounts of money and thus doubling global debt, there is a general belief that the world has passed the dangers. But sadly that is not the case. We are still in very dangerous waters.

Will the world economy be trapped by Scylla, the rock, and incur damages that will have severe consequences for the world economy for years or even decades? Or will we be unlucky to be caught by the whirlpool or black hole of Charybdis? Let’s hope not, especially since that would mean the end of the world as we know it for a very, very long time.

In Greek mythology, Odysseus managed to pass by Scylla according to Homer. So instead of losing everything, Odysseus just lost a number of the crew on his ship by being caught by Charybdis. Hopefully the world will be just as fortunate.

