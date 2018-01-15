Having Gold Near You Attracts More Wealth – Robert Kiyosaki Video – KitCo News

Holding real gold is the best way to have steady income, says Robert Kiyosaki, best-selling author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and his latest book “Why The Rich Are Getting Richer.”Kiyosaki has been a self-proclaimed gold bug since 1972, and in his latest interview with Kitco News, he explained his journey with the yellow metal, from his first foray into gold when Nixon removed the dollar from the gold standard, to accumulating millions of dollars in gold today. “People believe what they want to believe,” Kiyosaki said, “some people believe that if you go to school you’ll be happy, or if you get married you’ll be happy….well, I don’t know about that, but gold has made me very happy.”

