Ethereum Goes Parabolic AGAIN in only a few weeks?!! Why? Video – Wall St for Main St

Ethereum prices have gone parabolic (again) in just the last few weeks. Why do you think this has happened? According to a recent Business Insider article https://amp.uk.businessinsider.com/et…, Etherem has increased a lot in price because Ethereum’s recent rally first started after a fourth-quarter report on the performance of the currency – which is a decentralized network for people to run contracts on – showed that transaction volumes on its network doubled, according to a blog post, “surpassing 10 transactions per second for days at a time.”

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Since early December 2017, the Bitcoin to Ethereum ratio has also bottomed and Ethereum is gaining massive ground against Bitcoin. Why do you think this is happening?

Steven Nerayoff, a co-creator of ethereum, said it could “easily” double or triple this year. Other crypto currency experts, such as early crypto currency investor and Bitnation founder, Susanne Tarkowski Tempelhof, who was a very early investor in Ethereum years ago, are predicting that Ethereum will hit $10k by the end of 2018 and that Ethereum will hit $5k per coin in just a few months.

What do you think of these predictions?



Video Source

Sharing is caring!