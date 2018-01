Dow Melts Up as Dollar Melts Down Video – maneco64

In this report I cover the early market action from London on Monday, January 15th, 2018. I also look the technical picture for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and look back at other stock market melt ups in 1920s Weimar Germany and more recently in Caracas, Venezuela.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!