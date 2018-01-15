BREAKING: HUNDREDS of Twitter Employees Paid to View “Everything You Post,” & Private “Sex Messages” Video – Veritas Visuals

Project Veritas has released undercover footage of Twitter Engineers and employees admitting that Twitter employees view”everything you post” on their servers, including private “sex messages,” and “d*ck pics.” The engineers also admit that Twitter analyzes this information to create a “virtual profile” of you which they sell to advertisers.

James O’Keefe has just completed a book about this series entitled “AMERICAN PRAVDA: My fight for Truth in the Era of Fake News.” The book will be released by St. Martin’s Press on January 16, 2018.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!