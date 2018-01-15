9/11 – U.S. Neocons Planned Middle East Destabilization Since 2000? Video

TDC Note – Time for a reminder.

9/11 revisited. This video opens with Wesley Clark, Four-Star General, U.S. Army (Ret.), and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, Europe (1997 — 2000) speaking of being informed at a Pentagon visit in the weeks after 9/11 about the proposed implementation of the G.W. Bush administration’s Project for the New American Century. This plan, he learned from a Three-Star General of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, included attacking and destroying the governments in seven countries in five-years — Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran

The Neoconservative Wolfowitz Doctrine written in 1992, and the resultant Project for the New American Century manifesto written in 2000 laid out plans for foreign nation destabilization and nation-building by America. Fully implementing the plans required that a Neoconservative administration gain the White House in 2001, and for a nationally galvanizing event like “a new Pearl Harbor” to occur, which was realized with the highly suspicious attacks of September 11, 2001. The Republican instigated “Brooks Brothers Riot” [http://youtu.be/eR5V7cjpycw – beginning a 02:40] that utilized planted Republican staff members posing as Florida residents during the 2000 election recount, successfully stopped the recount and allowed the Supreme Court to appoint George W. Bush as the President of the United States even though Al Gore would have won the recount. This “riot” allowed the Neoconservative administration to begin implementing their Project for the New American Century goals.

A Pentagon document dated March 5, 2001, entitled “Foreign Suitors for Iraqi Oil Field Contracts” called for divvying-up Iraq’s oil wealth [http://youtu.be/SzX3DfZR_1c – at 06:15] and predated the March 20, 2003 invasion by 2 years and predated the 9/11 attacks by six-months.



