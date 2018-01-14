Taiwanese separatists are so Sino-screwed, one way or another Video – Jeff J Brown – China Rising

Are Taiwanese willing to fight the Mainland for it? Are they ready to die for their cause? China has 1.4 billion citizens eager to answer the call, untold millions of whom are willing to die for China’s complete reunification. Apparently, Taiwan only has about 12 million citizens who prefer independence. I know who I’m placing my bets on.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Much more at www.chinarising.puntopress.com and http://chinarising.puntopress.com/201…

From liberation of the People’s Republic China (PRC) in 1949 until US President Richard Nixon’s détente with Mao Zedong in 1972, Taiwan (along with Tibet) was used by the West as ground zero to overturn the communist Mainland. Before 1972, the US military and CIA worked with Taiwan’s fascist KMT dictatorship to send hundreds of secret suicide missions into the Mainland, to blow up infrastructure and create havoc, with the brainwashed dupes being sent thinking they could bring down the Communist Party of China (CPC). Yuk-yuk-ha-ha, the bad joke was on them.

Starting in 1972, with the US and China now no longer mortal enemies, Uncle Sam backed off being so in-your-face with using Taiwan as a base of subversion. In any case, America was going down in flames in Southeast Asia, which was one of the reasons Nixon pulled off such an amazing diplomatic turnaround, in hopes of getting Mao to stop supplying the communist North Viet Cong with arms and intelligence.

As everywhere “pluralistic democracy” exists, Taiwan is a one-party state, run and owned by the elites. Like the United States and elsewhere, it has two “opposing” parties, in reality, the left and right wings of the elite capitalist party. In Taiwan’s case, it is the one-China unification KMT Party and the separatist two-China Democratic People’s Party (DPP), which formed in 1986. Thirty years later, in 2016, the DPP finally won the presidency and a majority of the legislature, with Mrs. Tsai Ing-Wen as the island’s leader. Baba Beijing was not amused and Tsai has toyed with carefully parsed words and pronouncements, to give the independentists in Taiwan the red meat they are looking for. Cross-strait relations have not been this bad since the days when the island was under commie-fearing martial law, until 1986 (http://www.nytimes.com/1987/07/15/world/taiwan-ends-4-decades-of-martial-law.html), and Tsai’s government is in sharp contrast to the previous one, where Sino-Taiwanese cooperation reached its zenith, under KMT leader Ma Ying-Jiou.

Sharing is caring!