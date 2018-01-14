Read Newly Unsealed Vegas Massacre Court Documents Containing Some Interesting Details Previously Unknown By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

Affidavits for warrants and other documents relating to the October 1, 2017 Vegas massacre have been unsealed and released to the public, a total of 488 pages of them, which is embedded at the end of this article.

A significantly high number of those pages are redundant because the information under Background, Probable Cause details are repeated in describing the events that happened in Vegas in October 2017, where Stephen Paddock has been named by law enforcement as the man that opened fire from the Mandalay Hotel’s 32nd floor on concert-goers, killing 58 people and injuring over 500 more.

Warrants and accompanying affidavits from FBI officials for information from Google, Microsoft, Paddock’s homes and Facebook, regarding Paddock’s live-in girlfriend Marilou Delaney, as well as more to Facebook for multiple Instagram accounts, which is also housed by Facebook, are all contained in the new releases.

We have seen multiple headlines already detailing certain items of interest within the newly unsealed documents, including information showing that Stephen Paddock did have email discussions about AR’s (ArmaLite Rifle) and bump-stocks, which allows a semi-automatic to fire at a faster rate, and others have addressed that Marilou Danley indicated to authorities in her voluntary interview that she had helped Paddock at times load magazines, indicating that her fingerprints may by on some of the ammo.

SOME OTHER INTERESTING DETAILS

While some have written about Danley’s claim that her fingerprints might be found on some of the ammunition, it is interesting to see that while on page 57, under the Probable Cause category in one of the affidavits requesting a warrant for Microsoft, it states based on Danley “informing law enforcement that her fingerprints would likely be found on the ammunition used during the attack,” other FBI agents descriptions of that interview, such as on page 246, state that while investigators obtained a DNA buccal swab sample from Danley, she “spontaneously” volunteered that information. That word “spontaneously was noted in a more than one of the affidavits.

Another interesting detail that hasn’t received much attention is found in multiple descriptions, two of which are on page 220 and page 405, in affidavits to obtain search warrants to seize information from Facebook, is that Danley, who was in the Philippines at the time of the shooting, changed her privacy settings on her Facebook account at 0030 hours (12:30 am) on October 2, 2017, then deleted her account at 0246 (2:46 am). As noted by New York Post, authorities did not released Paddocks name publicly until 3:00 am on October 2, 2017.

Via page 220 in the embedded documents below:

While monitoring an identified Facebook accounts of Marilou Danley (facebook.com/marilou.danley) after the shooting, LVMPD investigators noted that the account settings and privacy settings were changed on October 2, 2017, at approximately 0030 hours. At approximately 0246 hours, the Facebook account was deleted…..

