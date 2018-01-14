Mike Pence Rescues Iraqi Christians Video – Bill Still

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Vice President Mike Pence has caused State Department money to be shifted around to bring much-needed relief to persecuted Christians in the Iraqi city of Nineva after being devastated by the ISIS terror army.

In an October speech, Pence promised that the administration would stop the State Department’s “ineffective” relief efforts that gave all money to the U.N. to distribute in Iraq.

“The United States will work hand in hand from this day forward with faith-based groups and private organizations to help those who are persecuted for their faith. This is the moment, now is the time, and America will support these people in their hour of need.”



Video Source

ISIS deci mated the Christian population in Iraq. There were 1.4 million Christians in Iraq. That has now dropped to below 250,000. The new money will go towards restoring basic services, such as water, electricity, sewage, health and education.

The Knights of Columbus, one of the largest Catholic charities, has sent millions of dollars in donations to the Catholic archdiocese in Northern Iraq, one of the few groups on the ground providing relief to Christians and Yazidis and help to rebuild their homes.

Sharing is caring!