Jim Willie: The Dire Situation Of The Global Economy (Video)

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW: 01:50 Gold’s corrupted price and the economic situation 09:35 Cryptocurrencies becoming the hedge against globalist price manipulation? 19:45 US economic repercussions 23:00 “We’ve had to rely on financial bubbles and busts” 24:15 Artificial Intelligence and the implications on the economy 33:05 Risks with A.I in the future 43:25 Closing thoughts and where to find out more information

In todays explosive interview Jim Willie shares his opinions on the global economy, Gold’s corrupted price and the situation of the dollar. We also discuss A.I and the economic implications it will bring.

