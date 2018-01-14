FBI Baffled by Encryption Video – Bill Still

New FBI Director Christopher Wray, speaking on Tuesday at a cyber-security conference in New York, said that powerful encryption tools now becoming widely available are frustrating his agency.

Surprise, surprise; last year, the FBI was unable to access data from 7800 devices – that’s over 50% – despite having legal authority to do so – i.e. a legitimate warrant from a real judge.

Wray warned the audience of cyber-security experts from around the world:

“This is an urgent public safety issue. [The solution] is not so clear cut.”



The FBI has been trying to require manufacturers to provide backdoors into their devices for law enforcement who obtain a warrant. However, the public is demanding more security from the government, not less, especially in light of the fact that the latest batch of cyber criminals were a literal cabal within both the FBI and Justice Department to attack the current President and help cover the crimes of his opponent and her husband, a past president.

Just a few months ago some wondered if the FBI was not playing a deceitful game by pretending not to be able to break through current encryption techniques. However, it has recently come to light that utilizing the best commercially-available security practices can stop government snooping cold – even one level of technology above that level currently available to the FBI.

Yes, this is a huge problem for law enforcement, but one that is self-generated. Therefore, this is an impossible time for Mr. Wray to effectively make this case due to his own Bureau’s recent and ongoing illegal activities.

Wray could, at any moment, throw open the doors of complete transparency to the FBI’s involvement with the Clinton Crime Cabal. Instead, he has chosen to continue to use the immense power of the Bureau to stonewall Congressional investigations and obstruct justice at every step of the way.

