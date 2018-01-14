David Morgan: Smart Money Moving Early into Gold for 2018 Video – Reluctant Prepper

Silver guru & founder of TheMorganReport.com, David Morgan, returns to ReluctantPreppers to weigh in on these important questions for 2018:

– Is the Gold & Silver Bull Market Intact?

– With analysts warning stocks are in melt-up mode & topping, and with the Fed tightening, the bond yield curve flattening, and the Fed promising to unload its balance sheet of mortgages: are we heading into a serious risk of recession & rotation out of stocks/ bonds/ real-estate into gold & silver?



– Platinum/Gold ratio upside down: opportunity or new historic baseline shift?

– Electric Economy (EVs, Solar+Storage, etc): How will this mega-trend move: Copper, Zinc, Lithium, Cobalt, Rare Earth Metals?

– Silver and Blockchain Marriage: A Reality Yet?

