Bond Bears Still Wrong After All These Years by Lance Roberts – Real Investment Advice

Review & Update

Last week, we discussed we discussed the massive 3-standard deviation above the 50-MONTH moving average which is something rarely seen through history.

“That extension, combined with extreme overbought conditions multiple levels, has historically not been met with the most optimistic of outcomes. Importantly, such extensions have NEVER been resolved by a market that moved sideways. But, ‘exuberance’ of this type is not uncommon during a market ‘melt-up’ phase.”

Nothing changed this past week as the “melt-up” phase gains momentum. We are on track currently to ratchet the both the fastest and most numerous sequential milestone advances for the Dow in history.

You can barely print “Dow 2X,000” hats fast enough.

As I noted two weeks ago, we did add some defensive positions to our portfolio allocations while we still retain a fully allocated long-position as well. These defensive “shock absorbers” are simply in place to reduce a volatility shock when, not if, one occurs.

See notes on “Portfolio Changes” below for recent changes to portfolio holdings and allocations.

Bond Bears Still Wrong

These are just a few of the latest, but a quick Google search will produce a litany more.

Of course, those headlines are not the first time we have seen such calls made. One of the biggest issues with predictions of rising 10-year bond yields since “bond bears” came out in earnest in 2013, is they have been consistently wrong. For a bit of history, you can read some of my previous posts on why rates can’t rise in the current environment.

(Of course, we have been avid buyers of bonds on “rate pops” in our portfolios during that time frame as well.)

As we head into 2018, and beyond, there are many reasons why rates will remain subdued all of which are economic and fundamental in nature. As for Bill’s call for the end of the “bond bull,” this isn’t the first time he has made that call.

