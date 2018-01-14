Basis for Multiple Class-Action Lawsuits? (Video)

Basis for Multiple ClassAction Lawsuits? Video – Stefan Molynuex

If one were to apply these principals to several of the tech giants one may reach the conclusion that class action lawsuits may be in order.

During discussions about shadow banning, mass censorship and the unequal treatment of conservatives on social media, the common objection is that these “are private companies who can do whatever they want.” Stefan Molyneux looks at the “private company” argument and explains what is often overlooked when taking that perspective.



