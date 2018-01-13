Waco – 25 Years Later: ABC News Claims To Have The Truth, But Is It Cover For A Heavy-Handed Government?

TDC Note – I watched this piece of propaganda to see how far the media would go to cover up the truth. Well done propaganda has just enough truth to make it seems plausible and these guys are masters. One of the videos that we republish on a regular basis is WACO: Rules of Engagement. This video, which I first saw on Democracy NOW! in 2002 was one of those defining moments of the awakening process. If you not seen it – you should. If you have seen, it may be time for a reminder. I am going to send this to Tim Brown as he does not include this video in his article.

You have to watch it pretty quick as YT takes it down on a regular basis – the good news is, if you search YT you can usually find a free copy. Just watch as soon as possible because it will be taken down. Be sure to look for copies that are approximately 2 hours 16 minutes as there are a great many that are derivatives claiming to be the real thing – they are not full length.

Click here to watch – WACO: Rules of Engagement

####

February 28 of this year will mark 25 years since the 51-day standoff and deadly siege on David Koresh and the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas. While ABC News has put together a new documentary with new details and survivor revelations, it still seems that they are somehow providing cover for the heavy-handed manner in which the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms handled the entire situation.

Keep in mind that the infamous Ruby Ridge incident had just occurred several months before in August 1992, in which Randy Weaver’s wife and son were gunned down by federal agents.

Weaver was later arrested along with a family friend and it was all over a couple of shotguns of which he sawed the barrels off, something that should perfectly fine under our Constitution if the DC government actually obeyed the Constitution.

By the way, though it’s no real consolation, the sniper that murdered Vicki Weaver with her baby in her arms, Lon Horiuchi, was promoted while 12 other agents were given light reprimands, but Randy Weaver won a settlement against the Justice Department for $3.1 million.

ABC also did a report 25 years later in August 2017 claiming that Ruby Ridge had become a “‘rallying cry’ for today’s white nationalists.”

Both the Waco incident and the Ruby Ridge incident did have at their center, false teaching concerning prophecy. No one can really deny that.

I don’t think anyone can deny that David Koresh was a charismatic individual who led people astray, but that was not why the government went after him. The claim is that the ATF went after Koresh because a UPS driver delivered packages to him and apparently, one broke open and there were hand grenades inside.

Obviously, that is concerning, but again I appeal to the Constitution that a hand grenade is an arm and is protected under the Second Amendment despite the violations of DC and the ATF. No one was injured by the grenades.

However, ATF sought a warrant and got it. They then began to stake out the compound of David Koresh, and eventually, Koresh caught wind of it, removing any element of surprise and putting a lot of people, including federal agents at risk.

However, the Clinton administration at the time clearly had then-Attorney General Janet Reno directing things from Washington and sought to get into the compound with their search warrant anyway.

They were sorely mistaken. Several of the ATF officers were killed and several more wounded, as well as many members of the Branch Davidians.

The recount of what took place is fairly accurate in the documentary below, but keep in mind that it does slant to the side of the government throughout.

It’s true that Koresh did backpeddle on his promise, but at the same time, the ATF and the negotiators seemed to be working against one another and they did show aggression at the start.

The siege would last 51 days and have a fiery, climactic end, just like Koresh had warned his followers.

In fact, we learn from several of the followers that survived, who I might add seem to be normal rational people, that Koresh told them the government would come for them and they needed to prepare accordingly, and he meant militarily. Now, there’s nothing wrong with preparation like that. Any free and thinking people who know their history, know that the biggest murderers in history are governments. It’s called democide.

Additionally, the documentary attempts to point to Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber, as being influenced by the outcome of what took place at Waco, as he went there and saw what took place. The Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, would be bombed on April 19, 1995, resulting in the deaths of 168 people.

Yet, even the Oklahoma City bombing seems to have government fingers all over it. The building housed offices of the ATF and FBI and yet, at 9 in the morning, there were no federal agents in the building, and a ton of questions still remain about that bombing.

Interestingly enough, James Nichols, brother of co-conspirator in the Oklahoma City bombing Terry Nichols, wrote a 415-page book titled Freedom’s End: Conspiracy in Oklahoma, addressed the assertion that McVeigh was driven to get back at the ATF because of Waco.

In a report by CNN, we discover:

James Nichols does admit that Timothy McVeigh, already convicted and sentenced to death in the attack that killed 168 people, was upset about a 1993 raid by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas. But he scoffs at the idea that was the motive for the Oklahoma bombing, as prosecutors say. “Getting back at the (ATF) is a really stupid argument. There were few (ATF) agents stationed at the Murrah building,” he writes. Instead, James Nichols maintains that the ATF itself blew up the Murrah building as part of a cover up of what happened at Waco. He wrote, “Who benefits by destroying records that would prove that the (ATF) was lying about the alleged drug laboratory, illegal weapons and child abuse at (the Davidian compound)?”

It is quite strange that at a building where there should have been lots of federal agents, not one was there. I’d say it’s more than strange.

I’d say it sounds pre-planned and in fact, we know that ATF knew ahead of time, according to a new 500-page report authored by the Oklahoma City Bombing Investigation Commission. By the way, so did the FBI, and they didn’t warn any of the people in the building. For more information, take a look at the following documentary.

Each of these instances is tied together, and one of the things that ties them together is the unconstitutional agency known as the ATF.

While some claim that David Koresh and some of his people set their own compound on fire, others say it was due to the full frontal assault with tanks and gas by the ATF, something that was completely unnecessary and all of that entire siege could have been avoided by simply arresting Koresh when he went into town, which several people said he did against the claims of the ATF.

Attorney General Reno took responsibility for the botched raid, later admitting there was no evidence of ongoing child abuse within the compound (which had been one of the justifications for ordering the gas attack). Though the government long maintained that its actions played no role in starting the fires at the Waco compound, in 1999 it was revealed that some of the gas the FBI used was flammable under certain conditions. – History.com

Notice in the documentary that everyone blamed Koresh for everything. Sure, he had some issues that needed to be dealt with, but the ATF could have dealt with the situation peaceably when he was all by himself in town.

They chose not to do so. In fact, it’s very similar to how the FBI and Oregon State Police could have arrested the Oregon protesters but chose to deal with the Bundys in what appeared to be nothing more than an ambush on January 26, 2016, which resulted in the death of LaVoy Finicum.

Though many children were released, 78 people died in that compound on April 19, 1993.

Ruby Ridge could have been handled differently too. However, again, the ATF began it all by shooting Randy Weaver’s 11-year-old son in the back. No one was held responsible, but the American people paid for it, and so did the Weavers.

Given the information we now have, we know that the ATF and the FBI could have saved a lot of people in Oklahoma City. They chose not to do so.

At least with Waco and Ruby Ridge, one could say that is someone had done serious study of the Bible and not followed a mere man, many of those people might still be alive today, or at least not been a part of what took place, but that is a side note of the response of the central government and the ATF.

Take a look at this short video from Sons of Liberty, which was mentioned briefly in the ABC documentary, and see if some of this is not a more accurate portrayal of what was actually going on in each of these events.

Source Link – Freedom Outpost

Sharing is caring!