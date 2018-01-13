Rick Rule: Why Precious Metal Demand Could Quadruple Video – Silver Doctors

Sprott’s Rick Rule tells Silver Doctors if precious metals reverted to their three-decade mean as a percentage of total U.S. investments, demand would quadruple.

Almost every asset class has been rising. Over the last month, gold and silver have been playing “catchup,” Rule says.

The size of the precious metal market is tiny right now in comparison to other asset classes. Rule reveals that if precious metals reverted to their three-decade mean as a percentage of total U.S. investments, demand would quadruple.



U.S. Treasury Bonds are seen as one of the safest place to put money. However, Rule says inflation makes U.S. Treasuries depreciating assets.

