Peak Prosperity News Update 011218 (Video)

Chris Martenson

Build understanding, encourage small actions, then align with solutions.

Many people have asked us, “Where are the large-scale solutions to all the problems you have described?” and “What should we do as a nation to avoid the seemingly inevitable consequences of this fiat money system?”

We believe that we must reach a critical mass of individuals and ensure that they have an understanding of the ideas presented in the Crash Course, before any national or global solutions will even be possible.

Because we are still quite far from this tipping point of understanding, we must first focus on educating. Many people have already reached a place of understanding and assumed responsibility for their futures, but most have not. Once we have achieved a critical mass of people who understand the issues and have taken responsible actions as a result, solutions will find more fertile ground in which to take root.

The theory of action: building understanding

Solutions should come from a position of understanding. Understanding arises from awareness, and awareness arises from the ashes of denial.

In other words, the stages of action are: denial >> awareness >> understanding >> solutions.

It is not enough for people to be aware that inflation exists, or that our monetary system has flaws, or that resources are depleting. If effective actions are to be formulated, then understanding is essential.