Michael Boldin: How Decentralization Could Work Video

Michael Boldin from the Tenth Amendment Center (TenthAmendmentCenter.com) joins Jeff Deist to discuss the philosophical, electoral, and logistic realities standing in the way of creating a more politically decentralized America. Beyond thorny questions about federal land, federal entitlements, and “national defense,” there are a million small ways to move power away from Washington. Both conservatives and progressives claim to want just that—so what holds us back? Michael, a onetime progressive, has the strategic and practical answers for liberty-minded people.

