Keiser Report: Mad, Mad Markets

Max Keiser continues pumping the cryptocurrency market.

In this episode of the Keiser Report Max and Stacy discuss mad markets, first mover advantage in the ‘blockchain’ business and the big profits in central bank as hedge fund model. In the second half Max interviews Adella Toulon-Foerster about HODL tourism, bitcoin as a store of value or payments system and the future of the ICO market.



