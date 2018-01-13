Gold’s Stealth Bull Market Restarted in 2017 Thanks to a Weak US Dollar? Video – Wall St for Main St

Gold quietly went up 13% in 2017 thanks at least in part to the US Dollar Index’s behavior in 2017. Early in 2018, the US Dollar Index is showing further weakness which is helping gold prices higher to possibly test resistance levels of $1350, $1400 or even $1450 in the near future. Or, will the gold cartel/bullion banks/paper price manipulations prevent the stealth restart of gold’s bull market from going any further (for at least the time being)?

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!