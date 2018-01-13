Gold And Silver: Reality v Sentiment – Review of Annual, Qrtly, Monthly, Weekly Charts by Michael Noonan – Edge Trader Plus

TDC Note – Michael is one of our most favorite gold and silver analyst as he pulls no punches, see the markets using both the filter of manipulation and technical analysis – similar to Craig Hemke and Dave Kranzler, but in a different way. Below is the first piece since October 2017 and we are grateful to present it to you. We are trying to schedule an interview with Michael and, hopefully, will be able to make that happen for you all in early February.

####

Usually we have a commentary of some kind as a back story to what is going on in the PMs. Our commentaries have become fewer and farther between because of the absurdity of government control, which in turn is controlled by the ruling elite. Not a day goes by that the president elect, Donald Trump, is not severely criticized by mainstream media, both televised and in print. We have never seen this kind of maltreatment toward a president, ever. It is the Deep State exposing its ugly tentacles to keep Trump from gaining any traction in popularity, and it speaks to the bitter disappoint that Deep State favorite, and one upon whom they could depend, Hillary Clinton lost.

Sadly, Trump has been overwhelmed by the shadow powers and turned into yet another presidential puppet that will disappoint perhaps even more than turncoat Obama. Many of Trump’s promises of reform have been cast aside in favor of bowing to the dictates of the ruling elites. the swamp creature have survived the draining attempt and are back stronger than ever.

It makes absolutely no sense to discuss any information that the government puts out because it is all based on lies and deceit and probably worse in Europe than the dismal state of affairs in the US. No one has defined the “shithole” countries Trump denies saying, but few have stated the more obvious ones, America and almost every European country.

America has become a police state with a tightening noose on all freedoms, including free speech and the internet. Europe is worse, compounded by the massive immigration of Middle Easterners, many legitimately wanting to escape from wars and unlivable conditions, but there are too many extremist Middle Easterners infesting the overall numbers, and they have become breeders of rape, robbery, and living instability.

The European immigration issue is also an attack on Christianity and the white race with the intent to eliminate sovereignty, national borders, even individual identity. Those governments most effected, Sweden a prime example, have lost control over the criminal elements that have invaded their countries, and it is considered a crime to point the finger at those elements most guilty. The victims are being victimized by their own elected officials.

Yet, people like Merkel are still in charge. A country like Poland, with zero immigration problems, because Poland has refused Middle Easterners into the country, has become the target of the EU bureaucrats to be punished for exercising Polish sovereignty. The EU is telling Poland, if you are not willing to destroy your country with immigrants, we will help destroy your existence by financially punishing and weakening Poland. How dare you defy our dictates on how you should run your country!

Congress just passed an extension of the massive spying on all Americans, well the entire world, for that matter. Facebook wants to have video and microphone capability in every home. [1984 is alive and well, everywhere.] Twitter has been exposed for shadow censoring dissenting views, like those favorable to Trump, freedom, and truth. What is going on everywhere is disgusting, and very few seem to care or want to do anything about it.

The debt in this country is in unabated trillions that continues to grow, but all that financial enslavement of the population has done nothing to grow the economy, improve severely deficient infrastructure, or show up in some positive manner anywhere…except for the Fed’s balance sheets in order to support the severely bloated stock market and support the financial farce known as Treasury Bills and bonds.

The world makes less and less sense, except for the realization that the central bankers and ruling elites are spinning it out of control, even losing control themselves, to a degree, but they will ultimately prevail. This will all come crashing down, sooner or later, and later seems to be the operative word, but subject to a reality check in any given month.

Just like the stock market crash of 2008-2009 turned the fundamental investment world upside down and destroyed all sense of what is value, in addition to wiping out millions of individual investors, many of whom have never recovered, what will inevitably happen next in the stock markets around the world will be an even greater shock.

We are painting broad strokes here, and we suggest everyone do their own due diligence and draw their own conclusions. We already have, and for that reason we continue to withdraw from the insanity that has gripped the world. Unfortunately, too many have become anesthetized and keep believing in the treadmill of their daily existence because to believe otherwise is too scary or simply unfathomable.

