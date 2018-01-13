To Convince The Public This Is What The Cabal Does (Video)
The cabal is firing everything they have at Trump to turn the public and remove him from office. They are now saying that he used language against those who are trying to enter the country via DACA. They are bringing up old stories to push their agenda. Russia wants the US out of Syria, they are now making the case the US is blocking humanitarian aid to the people in the al-tanf area.
