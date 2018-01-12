Venezuela’s Congress declares ‘petro’ cryptocurrency illegal from Reuters

TDC Note – It seems the Venezuelan Parliament sees El Petro in a different light than President Maduro. Maduro is attempting to hold on to power. I ask where he came up with a cryptocurrency so quickly – and wether it would even function – but, this is a power play on the President’s part. Parliament is attempting to strip Maduro of his power.

Venezuela’s opposition-run parliament on Tuesday outlawed a “petro” cryptocurrency promoted by socialist President Nicolas Maduro, calling it an effort to illegally mortgage the cash-strapped country’s oil reserves.

