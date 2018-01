UFOs Generals, Pilots & Govt … On The Record Video – Bill Still

Tucker Carlson tonight interviewed Leslie Kean, a lady who Tucker called the preeminent expert on the subject. That ignores THE preeminent UFO investigative organization, MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network, which has been in existence for nearly 50 years.

However, the incident mentioned is new – at least to me – and incontrovertible.



Video Source

