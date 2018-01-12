Trump Denies “Sh**hole” Comment, Slams “Outrageous” DACA Proposal from ZeroHedge

TDC Note – Anything – and I mean anything, to avoid actually addressing real issues, doing real work or “representing” the people. These idiots, clowns, degenerates in Washington DC all need to be replaced – 100% need to go.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

####

After reports that Trump referred to “shithole” African nations in a meeting (that was not denied by The White House), the president has tweeted this morning that “this was not the language used.”

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

His tweet, denying the “shithole” comment follows an earlier series of tweets that slammed the proposed DACA proposal:

The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

….countries which are doing badly. I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

….Because of the Democrats not being interested in life and safety, DACA has now taken a big step backwards. The Dems will threaten “shutdown,” but what they are really doing is shutting down our military, at a time we need it most. Get smart, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

It would appear, unlike all the chattering yesterday, that this ‘bipartisan’ deal is far from ‘done’.

Sharing is caring!