Sanctions Anyone?! – US Has to Buy Russian Natural Gas as Consumer Prices Soar from Russia-Insider

TDC Note – But, but, what about “russia did it” and all that noise? OR Ruskies are bad and their evil natural gas is taking away American jobs and stealing food from American babies mouths!! No – that no longer matters!? “Russia did it” seems to have hit a snag on the way to the Liquified Natural Gas and heating oil station.

Sanctions are great – for other nations – just not the U.S. and U.K. – we want what we want when we want it – sanctions be damned.

Russia will deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the US, Kommersant daily reports. The reason for the deal is the sharp rise in gas prices on the east coast of the US.

An LNG tanker belonging to French energy company Engie is now shipping from the British port of Isle of Grain to an American terminal, Everett, located near Boston.

The gas being shipped is from Russia’s Yamal LNG plant, according to the newspaper. The tanker is due to arrive in the US on January 22.

As the newspaper reports, the deal was signed because of rising gas prices – to an unprecedented $6,300 per a thousand cubic meters – on the east coast of the US. Extreme weather conditions, in particular a snow storm, led to the price hike.

US sanctions against the Russian energy sector do not directly ban supplies of LNG to America from Moscow. However, Washington has repeatedly stressed it wants to oust Russia as Europe’s key gas supplier and has imposed sanctions that hinder the financing of Gazprom’s projects with Brussels.

The tanker was loaded in the British port just after Russian tanker Christophe de Margerie arrived in the UK in December with the first batch of Russian LNG.

