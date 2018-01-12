Russiagate Battle Intensifies by Harley Schlanger – Rogue Money

As the Mueller investigation has been rocked by exposures of fraud and prosecutorial corruption, a faked book was published attacking the President, by a writer known for making up quotes, which has fueled allegations that the President is mentally and emotionally incapable of being president, that “his mental powers were slipping.” The book, by Michael Wolff, “Fire and Fury”, is shaping this narrative of imminent danger, being pushed by the anti-Trumpers who are demanding the removal of Trump under the 25th Amendment.

The Amendment states that the Vice President will take over if a majority of the cabinet finds that the President is deemed “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” This narrative is being fed by a group of self-appointed presidential psychiatrists which has produced their own book, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump,” proclaiming they have a “Duty to Warn” that the president is “going to unravel….” Edited by Yale University professor Dr. Bandy Lee, it is noteworthy that none of the twenty-seven health care professionals who submitted essays for this book has ever conducted a session with Trump, thus violating ethical standards, which reject making diagnoses without an examination.

As the President tweeted, “on and on it goes….”

TRUMP CALLS IT “TREASON”

The first serious cracks in the “Russia did it/Trump collaborated” mantra began late last summer, with the efforts of the LaRouche movement, which exposed special counsel Robert Mueller as a hit man for the British and U.S. intelligence agencies, who honed his prosecutorial repertoire as a leading operative in the “Get LaRouche” Task Force in the 1980s; and as a result of the devastating report by the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), which proved there was no Russian hacking. The VIPS have teamed up with the LaRouche movement for several events in New York City, the most recent in collaboration with Barbara Boyd, the author of the special report, “Robert Mueller is an amoral legal assassin” (see related article — i.e., article on event with Boyd, Binney and McGovern).

In particular, it was associates of Lyndon LaRouche who pointed to the role of British intelligence in targeting Trump, beginning with an investigation by the GCHQ in the late spring of 2015, attempting to prove that Trump was a de facto puppet of Vladimir Putin. This investigation opened the door for a U.S. “opposition research” firm, Fusion GPS, to hire an “ex”-MI6 official, Christopher Steele, to write a salacious — and discredited — dossier against Trump. What the investigation of “Russiagate” by LaRouche associates has proven is that there WAS meddling and collusion in the 2016 election: NOT by Russia, but meddling by the British, and collusion between Hillary Clinton,whose campaign paid for the Fusion GPS-Steele fake dossier, and Obama’s intelligence directors and their agencies (Comey of the FBI, Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, and Brennan of the CIA) to smear Trump during the campaign, with the intention of defeating him.

A series of explosive revelations subsequently emerged, related to Fusion GPS and the Steele dossier, and of the direct role of key FBI operatives in developing the Russia-Trump narrative, first to try to defeat his campaign, then to remove him once elected. Among those FBI agents involved are Deputy Director McCabe, top counter-intelligence operative Strzok, his mistress, FBI attorney Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr, formerly a top official of the Justice Department (DOJ), and his wife, who worked for Fusion GPS. Republicans in Congress have been systematically investigating leads, and have now, finally, become aggressively focused on the role of the Steele dossier in shaping Russiagate.

