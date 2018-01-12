Russia Knows Who Attacked Their Bases In Syria And It’s Not Turkey (Video)
Confirmed, there is no Russian collusion. The dossier was used to get a FISA warrant to spy on the incoming President. The corporate media puts out fake news about the crypto market, was this on purpose to make it more volatile. The US government passed the law that spies on the American public. Trump puts into place new conditions on unmasking. The US sends B-2 bombers to Guam. Trump is expected to ease sanctions on Iran. Russia knows who bombed their base and it’s not Turkey.