Q: The REAL ‘PSYOP’ Exposed (Video)

There is a growing chorus of critics in social media who claim that the entire #Q phenomenon is either a psyop or a LARP (Live Actor Role Play). The critics allege that anyone who is sharing news from Q is either a naive fool who has been duped, or worse – a disinfo agent. Many of these critics also say that President Trump is nothing more than a puppet of the Rothschild globalist agenda, a willing pawn just playing his part. Let’s take a closer look at these charges – and at the reality of our situation.



