Pot Stock Expert Reveals His Secret

Today, I have the pleasure of bringing you an interview between two of our top Outsider Clubanalysts: Junior Mining Monthly’s Gerardo Del Real and The Crow’s Nest and The Marijuana Manifesto’sJimmy Mengel. After getting tons of reader mail about how exactly to invest in marijuana stocks and why it is such an exciting time for the sector, these guys sat down for a full primer on marijuana stocks going forward and what you really need to know if you want to get in on what has been one of the most exciting investment opportunities I’ve ever seen.

If you own marijuana stocks, or haven’t bought in yet, there is plenty for everyone to learn, especially since this is only the beginning of a several-year bull run. You aren’t too late, I assure you.

I’ll turn the floor over to them. You’ll learn a lot from their insight.

Call it like you see it…

Nick Hodge

Founder and President, Outsider Club

Gerardo Del Real: This is Gerardo Del Real. Joining me today is the Managing Editor for Outsider Club, Investment Director of the personal finance advisory, The Crow’s Nest, and cannabis stocks advisory, The Marijuana Manifesto, Mr. Jimmy Mengel. Jimmy, how are you today?

Jimmy Mengel: I’m great, Gerardo. Happy New Year! It’s a pleasure to talk to you.

Gerardo Del Real: Happy New Year to you as well. I was joking a bit off the air. The last time we spoke yesterday, your portfolio in The Marijuana Manifesto was up over 175%, and then a close friend of ours, Mr. Jeff Sessions, came in and you’re now only up, I believe, what is it as of today? 135%? 145%?

Jimmy Mengel: Yeah, I think it’s hovering between 120% and 130%. These stocks move all over the place, but I’ll take 175%. I’ll take 130%. It’s a very good place to be.

Gerardo Del Real: Well, listen, you’re obviously ahead of a megatrend. We’ve talked before in the past. I’ve always said the trend is your friend. This is very early stages, in my opinion. You’re the expert, however, and the last time that we spoke you were on your way to the Cannabis Cup and I was on my way back from Argentina. With all the developments in the cannabis space, I’d love to start with the Jeff Sessions policy pivot, if you want to call it that, or policy pronouncement. I think it’s been the intent of Mr. Sessions the entire time, but I’d love to get your take on how you feel that affects the investment thesis, and if this is really an opportunity where investors and speculators, and people that may be new to this space, should be taking advantage of and loading up.

Jimmy Mengel: Yeah, it’s extremely interesting and it’s quite a wild way to start the new year. Just backing up a second, when the new year started, California legalized recreational marijuana. My portfolio went crazy. Every pot stock that you could think of went up double digits. I had a couple that were triple digits within the month leading up to that. That was huge news, and we were all celebrating.

