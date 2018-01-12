ABOUT PM RATIOS AND PRICES

Owners of family farms hurt by Monsanto and Big Agribusiness combines should buy as much silver as they can comfortably afford; it will eventually afford them retaliation!

The higher the price of any commodity, the more inducement to produce or mine it; higher price also starts to discourage use in some instances. Minor examples of this principle today are the copper one ounce rounds, the poor man’s silver. With a higher purchasing power assigned to silver, less silver could have been used very effectively as money! Chris Duane has often made the historical reference that a silver dime correlates to a day’s wages.