Optimum Entry Point for Gold and Silver Stocks
Optimum Entry Point for Gold and Silver Stocks by Clive Maund – The AU Report
Technical analyst Clive Maund discusses why he believes a massive new sector bull market is about to begin in gold and silver.
When you are following the markets closely day after day it can be easy to lose sight of the big picture. So with the “everything bubble” getting closer to bursting, leading to universal mess and mayhem, there could not be a better time to look at the long-term picture for gold and silver, in order to see whether they are going to salute and go down with the ship, as they did in 2008, or constitute a lifeboat and a profitable means of escape for more fortunate investors.
I am therefore pleased to be able to report that it will almost certainly be the latter, for reasons that we will now elucidate on the respective long-term charts for gold, then silver.
On gold’s latest 18-year chart—a time period selected to show the prior 2000’s bull market in its entirety—we can readily see that a potential Head-and-Shoulders bottom has been forming since 2013, and the probability that this is the genuine article, the “real deal” is vastly improved by the dramatic increase in upside volume over the past two years as this base pattern has approached completion, which has driven volume indicators strongly higher over the past year, such that, rather incredibly, the Accum-Distrib line is already close to making new highs, which is a very bullish indication indeed.
The long-term chart for Gold Resource Corp. (GORO:NYSE.MKT) shows that it is completing a giant Head-and-Shoulders bottom that parallels the one in gold itself, and since the price is still quite close to the low of the Right Shoulder low of the pattern, it is at a good entry point.
Clive Maund has been president of www.clivemaund.com, a successful resource sector website, since its inception in 2003. He has 30 years’ experience in technical analysis and has worked for banks, commodity brokers and stockbrokers in the City of London. He holds a Diploma in Technical Analysis from the UK Society of Technical Analysts.