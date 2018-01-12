Mention God, Guns, America Or Trump And Twitter Says You Are A Redneck Republican By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

TDC Note – But that’s not racist nor biased! Only white people can be racist.

– Remember The Nazis Censored Viewpoints That Threatened Their Beliefs Also

The headlined quote comes from Media Research Center (MRC) President Brent Bozell via a statement released on January 11, 2017in regards to a new Project Verita’s video and article, where multiple members of Twitter staff describe their practices, how human liberal bias controls the decisions on who gets shadow banned, what items get deleted, and more importantly how those same liberal programmers are teaching their algorithms to treat anyone talking about guns, god, America or President Trump as if they are “rednecks,” Republicans, Russians or bots, to be silenced.

MRC President Brent Bozell: “I have been a critic of some of James O’Keefe’s work in the past, so I have the credentials to say the following: What O’Keefe has produced is not just extraordinary but it demands national attention. If social media is the communications vehicle of the future — and it is — then this represents the most sinister threat to free speech in history. That is no exaggeration. The radical left is out to censor the voices of all with whom they disagree. O’Keefe has proven it. Every American needs to watch this — if, of course, Twitter will allow it. Read and watch it here.”

O’Keefe has uncovered some amazing things in his American Pravda series, where we saw CNN employees admitting the whole Russia/Trump collusion story they constantly pumped out for the better part of the last year, was nothing more than “bullsh*t” and “about ratings” with one calling it all a “nothingburger,” and their revelations on Washington Post and New York Times, were just as devastating, but the direct quotes from Twitter engineers and other employees, completely contradicts Twitter’s “mission statement”which claims “Our mission: To give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information, instantly, without barriers.”

Being one of the largest social media platforms across the world, the chilling statements seen and heard in the Project Veritas videobelow, shows why it is of paramount importance to find an alternative to Twitter and to encourage other conservatives to start utilizing it.

While the majority of headlines being seen in regards to this latest Project Veritas video details the acknowledgment by Twitter employees at how they “shadow ban” conservative users because of Twitter employees political biases, what caught my attentions is how they are teaching their AI, their machine learning, how to flag Conservative opinions and keywords such as God, guns, America, as bots, Russian bots to be silenced.

Key Quote:

Parnay Singh, Twitter Direct Messaging Engineer: “Just go to a random [Trump] tweet, and just look at the followers. They’ll all be like guns, God, ‘Merica, with the American flag, the cross.” After some cross talk with those doing the undercover filming, he continues on to say “Like who does that? Who talks like that? It’s for sure, a bot.” When asked “can you get rid of them?” He says “Umm, Yeah. ” Asked how, he responds, “You just delete them, but, like, the problem is there are hundreds of thousands of them, so you got to like, write algorithms that do it for you.”

He goes on to talk about those algorithms, and when asked how do you know if it’s a bot and not a normal person, he answers ” You use machine learning.” He also admits that in writing the algorithms they target those with the Trump in their name, or phrases like “America first.” Singh states “You look for Trump or America, or any of, like, five thousand, like keywords to describe a redneck. And then you look and like, parse all the messages, all like the pictures, and then you look for, like, stuff that matches, like, that stuff. … you assign a value to each thing, so like Trump would be, like, .5, and a picture of a gun would be like 1.5, and like, if it comes up… the total comes up above, like, a certain value, then it’s a bot.”

