Gold Beating Everything So Far In 2018 & China Thinking Of Stopping US Treasury Purchases Video – McAlvany Financials

The rumor is that China is debating halting their US Treasury purchases. What impact will that have on the markets and more importantly what larger pieces are in play regarding Debt, Bonds, Central Banks, Money Printing, and Hyperinflation? We’ll cover how gold is beating everything in 2018, beating out the stock market, the dollar, and even bitcoin. We will cover the price movements of oil, platinum, palladium, and silver.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!